Lagos Dep. Gov loses brother to COVID-19

The brother to the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Haroun Hamzat, has passed on at the age of 37 over alleged coronavirus complications in the state.

As gathered, the younger Hamzat was reported to have passed on yesterday after battling to ensure it survives ailment after contracting the virus.

Haroun, before his death, was a medical officer at one of the Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) under Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Confirming the death of the medical expert, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), in a statement made available to the public, described the deceased as a hardworking official that often ensures diligence at work.

Through the statement titled NMA Lagos mourns, added that the demise of Haroun was a great loss to the state health sector and that he would be greatly missed.

While lamenting that the demise of younger Hamzat was sunset at dawn, the association confirmed that the deceased contributed his quota to the development of the sector even at the age of 37.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues, and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State.

“We pray against such premature deaths in our fold. May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen”, the NMA added.