Lagos deceased civil servants families get N454 insurance benefits

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the payment of over N454 million death benefits to 252 direct beneficiaries and family members of deceased staff.

As stated, the governor approved the release of the first tranche of the insurance benefits totalling N454,888,253.36 which accrued to the workers who have passed on.

Confirming the approval, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Oyeyemi Ayoola, explained that the paid death benefits were exclusive of gratuity and pensions of the deceased in line with the Sanwo-Olu-led administration commitment to prioritise the workers’ welfare.

Speaking yesterday during the presentation ceremony held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Finance, Alausa, lkeja, Ayoola congratulated the beneficiaries for being alive to receive the benefits in trust for the deceased and admonished them to channel the money into good ventures.

Reiterating the magnanimity of the state government in the prompt monthly payment of salaries of its workforce, remittance of pensions and the provision of insurance cover for staff, she affirmed that staff who die while in service are usually compensated through their next of kin and other beneficiaries.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Engr. Akinwale Bamidele, who retired from the federal civil service as a Deputy Director, appreciated Sanwo-Olu for the kind gesture.