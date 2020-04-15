Lagos cures three foreigners, 13 others of coronavirus positive status

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has discharged no fewer than 16 additional patients of coronavirus from its isolation centers after fully recovering from the virus in the state.

Of the 16 patients, 14 were from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba while the two others were patients at Onikan Isolation centre and have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

According to the government, 16 persons were discharged and out of these, 14 were males and two females including three foreigners that had been in isolation since their discovery.

Confirming the numbers of patients discharged, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on his official social media handle on Wednesday, explained that the three foreigners were United Kingdom, China, and Polish Nationals who have been discharged to join the society.

Sanwo-Olu said: “With this number that is discharged today, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities has risen to 86 cases. All these cases tested negative twice before they were discharged.

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, we are duty-bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practice Social distancing and adopt the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep having faith in us as we win this battle together”.