GospelSunday

Lagos C&S church leader passes on @73

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District, Lagos State, Dr. Sunday Korode, has passed on at age 73.

The renowned clergyman, who was former Registrar of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), was said to have passed on barely eight years after becoming the Chairman and General Leader of the church.

In a statement released by the church and signed by its Deputy District General Secretary, Benjamin Alaka, yesterday, the Kwara State-born cleric was said to have died on Sunday with plans to intensify work on his evangelism before end of the year.

The church described the late clergyman as a true prophet of God as well as a special and invaluable gift to C &S especially district, where he served diligently as the Choir Master-General for 44 years..

According to the statement, During his lifetime, he had a record of impactful spiritual growth and contributed greatly to the development of the Church.

“A reputable Banker, Human Resources Specialist and former Registrar of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Dr. Korode was also an accomplished Consultant.

“He retired as the Group Director, Human Resources at Industrial and General Insurance (IGI) Company Plc before he went into full-time Ministry.

“The Deputy District General Secretary said that the Late Chairman of the Church will be greatly missed in the entire Christian World especially in the Church where he had greatly impacted the spiritual life of the entire congregation.

“Dr. Funsho Korode became the Chairman/ General Leader of the Church in August 2015.

“The Late General Leader, an illustrious son from Korode family of Omu-Aran, Kwara State, is survived by his wife, Special Mother-in-Israel Pastor Margaret Korode, Children, Grand Children and the entire Congregation of C & S Movement Church, Surulere District”.

