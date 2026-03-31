Lagos CP stops taskforce from enforcing traffic law

The Lagos State Police Command has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) from all traffic control and enforcement duties across the state.

The decision comes amid allegations that the Taskforce chairman, Adetayo Akerele, engaged in bribery and improperly impounded vehicles with the intent to extort motorists.

Although, the Command has not formally commented on these allegations, it emphasized that the withdrawal is part of broader reforms in traffic management.

According a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, the directive, issued by the Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, is part of ongoing efforts to streamline traffic management operations and promote professionalism, accountability, and clarity in the discharge of duties across Lagos State.

While the unit has been relieved of traffic-related responsibilities, the Command clarified that all other operational duties and mandates of the Taskforce remain fully in force.

The Command also urged residents and motorists to verify the identity of personnel involved in traffic enforcement, noting that the Taskforce is not the only agency operating within Lagos State.

It further cautioned against making hasty allegations, emphasizing the need for the public to correctly identify agencies before attributing actions related to traffic enforcement.

The Lagos State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while assuring residents that all operations across the state will continue to be conducted in line with the law and best practices.