Lagos CP removes DPO for assaulting married woman

In a bid to restore decorum in Lagos Police Command, the Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, has removed the Mushin Divisional Police Officer (DPO) after he oversees the harassment and assaults of a woman that approached the station for justice following her molestation.

It was learnt that the lady, who ran to the police station so as to get her attackers arrested, was threatened by policemen attached to the station and was allegedly forced to twist her narration to suit their wish.

As gathered, the law enforcement officers allegedly slapped the lady for rejecting the love advances made to her by one of the wealthy men in the community popularly called Bebex.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the victim, after the attack, made a video and uploaded it on social media, appealing to human rights activists for assistance in getting justice.

Meanwhile, she was advised by relatives and others to approach the police station but on her arrival, some policemen reportedly harassed, intimidated, and then forced her to make another video, claiming that she lied in the first video.

After a thorough investigation of the case on Tuesday, the CP directed that the matter be charged to court and removed the DPO or supervising a station where policemen tried to cow a young lady seeking justice.

Aside from the DPO, Owohunwa has ordered that the policemen that were allegedly complicit in the case be identified and arrested or disciplinary actions.

Confirming this, the spokesperson for Lagos Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that the CP gave the directives after listening to all parties involved in the matter.

Hundeyin, in a short statement released through his official social media handle, did not reveal the DPO’s name but a list provided on his social media handle released that the DPO was Amusa Ismaila.

According to the statement, “Due to multifarious interests in this matter and the need to ensure justice, CP Idowu Owohunwa is personally interviewing all parties in this case. The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) representative in the community, landlord association, councillor representing the area, the committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Omolara and family, Bebex and his employees, and lawyers representing both sides are in attendance.

“It is elating and morale-boosting that we now have a willing complainant and as a result, a tenable case to present in court. CP Idowu Owohunwa, having carefully listened to all parties, has established that there are indeed cases to answer and has therefore directed that the matter be charged to court immediately.

“The CP also identified professional misconduct on the part of some of the police officers involved in the case. For this, the Command Provost has been directed to immediately commence disciplinary action against the officers concerned.

“And finally, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Mushin, in whose division all the officers aforementioned are serving, has been relieved of his posting with immediate effect”, he added.

