Following the murder of Lagos-based female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, and other previous victims of police brutality around Ajah axis of the state, the Commissioner of Police for the command, Abiodun Alabi, has replaced the Divisioner Police Officer (DPO) attached to Ajiwe station and other colleagues of the cop linked to the death of the woman.

Aside from that, Alabi also ordered that all shanties located around the Ajah police division be removed, so as to prevent the law enforcement officers from taking alcohol and other substances that could affect their effectiveness while on duty.

The Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the new development in a short message posted on his official social media handle, on Monday, disclosed that the new DPO for the Ajiwe station, CSP Adolf Ogwu.

According to the statement, I can confirm that this publication has been overtaken by events. The new DPO Ajah, CSP Adolf Ogwu, had earlier in the week dismantled all the shanties around the police station. “In addition, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has already effected the transfer out of all personnel of the division, with replacement from other divisions. This would fully materialize in a couple of days”. Hundeyin, meanwhile, urged newsmen and residents of Lagos to monitor activities of personnel attached to the command, to expose any of their mistakes while on duty. “We encourage more Lagos residents to, as usual, say something whenever they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business”, he added.

The development came days after Drambi Vandi, an assistant superintendent of police attached to the Ajiwe police station, was involved in a shooting incident that led to the death of Bolanle.

Vandi, after committing the act, has been remanded at the Ikoyi prison pending submission of Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) legal advise on the case before the court.

