Lagos CP orders release of minor offense suspects after Coronavirus outbreak

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As part of the measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus in Lagos, the State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to immediately release suspects arrested for minor offences in the state.

Odumosu’s directive was contained in a statement signed by Plice Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Bala Elkana, on Saturday.

The Statement added that the commissioner has deployed officers across the state to sensitize residents on the importance of personal hygiene towards prevention of coronavirus in the state.

“The Command has rolled out its medical team to market places for awareness creation and Police detention facilities to safeguard the safety of suspects. The Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offenses as part of preventive measures. Together we can prevent the spread of Covid 19”.

According to the statement, the order was to complement the deployment of additional enforcement teams after residents engaging in social gatherings, parties, and clubs, to disperse and arrest perpetrators.

The statement stressed that the deployment was to ensure that the orders issued by the Federal and Lagos State Government were fully obeyed by citizens and enforced by law enforcement agencies.

“To that effect, the Command has deployed adequate resources across the State to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed. The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs and religious gatherings of people

“Commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading) are also part of this order. Members of the public are encouraged to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, markets, business places and any scene of incidents.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu called on the good people of Lagos State to obey the safety regulations put in place for the benefit of everyone. We must be alive and healthy before socio-economic activities will be effective.

“For information or complaints regarding coronavirus called the following toll free number 080097000010 or text Coronavirus to 24453”.