Police beefs up security after terrorist attack threats in Lagos

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Abiodun Alabi has beefed up security across the state in a bid to ensure that the alleged planned attack would be promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.

Alabi stressed out that the Lagos State Command is not unmindful of intelligence reports indicating that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

He said that he has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders.

Through a statement released on Sunday, in Lagos, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin stated that the Command would be working closely with sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeed in destabilizing the peace in the state.

Hundeyin stated that the CP assured Lagosians that all human, material and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state, especially at border towns, towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of the peace.

According to him, Consequent upon the carefully laid down security plans, all residents should to go about their lawful duties without fear.

He further urged Lagosians to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

