Lagos CP adopts new strategies to boost security around metropolis

In a move to enhance public safety and reassure residents of a secure environment, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Olohundare Jimoh, has launched a comprehensive review of security operations across the metropolis, introducing new strategies and effective deployment of personnels aimed at tackling the root causes of crime.

This new strategy builds Jimoh’s previous efforts, including enhanced intelligence gathering and increased collaboration with other security agencies, which have helped to disrupt criminal networks and reduce incidents of crime.

The police boss highlighted this during a meeting with the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, where they discussed collaborative efforts to boost security across key transportation hubs in the state.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Transportation, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, focused on strengthening security measures at major transportation hubs, including the Ojota Area, Apapa, and Oshodi Bus Terminals.

During the gathering on Thursday, Osiyemi urged the commissioner and his team to strengthen the existing coverage of these transportation hubs with more security personnel.

In his response, Jimoh stated that Transportation, as the first sector of any thriving society, needed constant monitoring and management, hence the Police Force has been strategic in managing it.

He mentioned some of the initiatives taken to further address security challenges in the State, including; “Eko Strike Force”, an innovative strategy aimed at strengthening safety measures across the state, the “Lagos Blue Line Squad”, responsible for enforcing rules and regulations on the Blue Line rail system as approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others still in formative level.

The CP further promised to deploy more technical skills towards solving security challenges across the State.