Reacting to the sealed premises, General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, and his Safety Commission counterpart, Lanre Mojola, maintained that the state would not hesitate to enforce provisions of the law on event facility that defies the state government orders for personal gains.

Fasawe said: “it is no longer business as usual because this pandemic has united us all and encourages citizen participation in terms of information sharing. We responded at exactly 3:10 pm after receiving the information and surprisingly met the youths who were shabbily dressed for a birthday party. It shouldn’t be difficult for us to obey simple instructions and adhere strictly to safety precautions, so as to timely flatten the curve coronavirus in the state”.

She, however, appealed to parents and guardians “to counsel their children on the need to stay away from any unlawful gathering. All hands are on deck to ensure that there is no hidden place for flagrant violators. The war can only be won through the collective efforts of all. We all have a part to play as stakeholders”.