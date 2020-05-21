Lagos COVID-19 death toll jumps to 42

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it had recorded an additional four coronavirus deaths, saying the development brings the total recorded coronavirus deaths to forty-two.

It explained that the newly recorded fatalities were as a result increase in numbers of coronavirus infections in the state, adding that health workers are working frantically to minimize the numbers of fatalities to the virus.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the state recorded one hundred and ninety-nine confirmed cases, bringing the number of confirmed deadly respiratory disease to 2970 in the state.

Abayomi, through a post on his social media page on Thursday, said the state as at yesterday discharged additional seventeen patients after series of tests conducted on them returned negative which certified them free of the viral infection.

According to him, the total number of patients treated and discharge from the state’s isolation centers now stands at six hundred and forty-nine.