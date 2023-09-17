Lagos Court sentences drug kingpin to 5 years imprisonment

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced a drug dealer, Segun Odeyemi, to five years imprisonment for peddling banned substances across the Nigeria.

Odeyemi was sentenced by the court after pleading guilty to trafficking and dealing in 3,842 kilograms of skunk that was found in his possession.

The drug dealer was sentenced by the court barely 45 days after he was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Lagos while peddling the illegal substances on the streets.

In a statement released by the spokesman for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, was arraigned before the court in suit number FHC/L/388C/2023 presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko.

“He was arrested on Saturday 1st July while conveying 89 jumbo bags of the illicit substance in his truck around Eleganza area of Ajah, Lekki. He was subsequently charged in suit number FHC/L/388C/2023 presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko”.

