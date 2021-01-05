Lagos Court sentences 65 crossover night offenders to community service

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court has sentenced no fewer than 65 fun-seekers who flouted coronavirus guidelines during crossover night on new year’s day in Lagos to one-hour community service.

Aside from the community service, the offenders arrested by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) were also fined N20,000 each.

Presiding over the matter on Tuesday, Magistrates Lateef Layeni, Shakirat Obasa, and Oluwatosin Fagboun said that the offenders’ action contravened Regulation 15 (3a-d) of the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.

They, however, fined the offenders N20,000 each with additional one-hour community service after they all pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of breaching the curfew order.

Giving the arrest details, Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that the offenders were arrested around Lekki, Surulere and Ikeja during midnight enforcement operations on new year day as directed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The chairman disclosed further that 11 vehicles were also impounded for movement during the midnight curfew, adding that the state’s task force would not hesitate in bringing the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organization caught breaching ‘Public Health Regulations and Protocols’ with regards to the COVID19 disease.

“If we don’t do these, the surge will continue and with the new strain of COVID19 which is becoming much more difficult to handle than the old strain, the Lagos State Government will continue to insist and encourage Lagosians to obey all the COVID19 Protocols,” he said.

Jejeloye, however, urged citizens to always wear face masks at all times, properly wash or sanitize their hands and practice physical distancing in compliance with COVID19 safety guidelines.