Lagos court sentences 26 street lords to 5month imprisonment

A Magistrate Court sitting in Bolade, Oshodi, has sentenced 26 miscreants to five months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine after they pleaded guilty to charges leveled against them.

The convicts were among 50 individuals arrested during a security operation in Abule Ado, where they had illegally occupied and set up makeshift residences on and beneath the Abule Ado Pedestrian Bridge.

The arrests were part of sustained efforts by the government to clamp down on criminal activities in the area, restore public safety, and prevent the conversion of vital pedestrian infrastructure into unauthorized settlements.

During the proceedings on Friday, the court stressed that the sentence was intended to serve as a deterrent, warning that anyone found engaging in criminal activities would face swift and uncompromising punishment under the law.

Meanwhile, the remaining 15 suspects, whose cases were adjourned, are scheduled to appear before the same court on March 26, 2026, when the prosecution will present additional evidence before the court delivers judgment and sentencing.