Lagos court sends businessman to 50yrs imprisonment over fraud

A Lagos State High Court has sentenced Osaibovo Charles, a businessman, to a 50 years’ imprisonment for offences bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, stealing, possession of fraudulent documents and money laundering.

The judgement delivered by Justice Ismail Ijelu came years after Charles was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Directorate I of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a six-count charge bordering on the fraudulent collection of £15,000 from one Miss Shenika Garati.

He deceived the victim by impersonating a popular Nigerian actor, Fredrick Leonard, claiming the funds were needed for a movie production in Nigeria.

One of the charges read that “Charles Osaigbovo and Charles Evans Osaigbovo (deceased), in June 2022, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, conspired to obtain the sum of £38,000 (Thirty-Eight Thousand Pounds) by false pretence from Miss Shenika Garati.”

Another count reads “Osaibovo Charles, sometime between February and August 2022, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, transferred the aggregate sum of £15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Pounds) derived directly from your illegal activity by concealing the illegal origin of the same.”

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Charles pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him, prompting a full trial. The prosecution, led by T.J. Banjo called two witnesses and tendered several documents in evidence while the defence called one witness.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ijelu held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Having reviewed the evidence, the court is satisfied that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. The defendant is found guilty as charged,” the judge ruled.

The sentencing was as follows: on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, he was jailed 14 years; for obtaining money by false pretence, 14 years; and for stealing, 5 years.

Other sentences include 14 years for possession of fraudulent documents and 3 years for money laundering. All sentences were without an option of fine and are to run concurrently, amounting to a total of 50 years’ imprisonment.

The court also ordered restitution of £15,000 to the victim, Shenika Garati.