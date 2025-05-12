Lagos court remands two women for child trafficking

Two women alleged to have aided child trafficking and modern-day slavery have been remanded by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Badagry, Lagos.

The suspects, 24-year-old Loveth Christian and 17-year-old Damilola Basiru, were ordered to be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after being arraigned before Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya.

The duo faced a two-count charge bordering on the trafficking and exploitation of minors, having allegedly contravened provisions of the Lagos State Criminal Law.

During the proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants, on April 26, at the Ajara Agamathen area of Badagry, unlawfully trafficked two teenage girls, aged 15 and 18, to transport them to Ghana to be sold into slavery.

According to Adeosun, the alleged actions of the defendants are in violation of Sections 276 and 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015, which specifically address offences related to trafficking and conspiracy.

After the charges were read in court, both suspects admitted guilt and pleaded for leniency, asking the court to consider their circumstances before passing judgment.

However, Magistrate Adekomaiya declined their plea and ordered their remand at the Kirikiri facility, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court, meanwhile, adjourned the case until June 30 for further proceedings.