26.7 C
Lagos
Thursday, July 31, 2025
spot_img
National

Lagos Court remands Polaris ex-staff over N423m fraud

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
11

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has remanded Polaris Bank ex-staff, Abiodun Maccarthy, for allegedly engaging in N423 million fraud while working for the financial institution.

Maccarthy, who was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on stealing and forgery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Mojisola Dada, was said to have contravened Section 278 and 361 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 while serving in Polaris Bank.

The financial expert was remanded after his offences were read to him in the language that he understood, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Given his plea on Thursday, the prosecution counsel, B. M. Isah, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed the court to order the remand of the defendant in a Correctional  Centre. 

Consequently. Justice Dada adjourned the case till October 22, 2025 and also ordered the remand of the defendant in a  Correctional Centre.

Earlier, the count reads: “ABIODUN MACCARTHY, sometime in 2018 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your use the sum of N423, 000, 000 which forms part of N650,000.000 paid to you by Great Endurance Bureau De Change for fixed deposit investment with Polaris bank, while you were in their employ”. 

Count two reads : “ABIODUN MACCARTHY, sometime in 2018 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, forged a Polaris Bank Plc fixed deposit investment certificate with slip no. 332540 and issued same to Great Endurance Bureau De Change as evidence of investment”. 

Previous article
JUST IN: Appeal court dismisses PDP’s suit against Aiyedatiwa as Ondo Gov
Next article
JUST IN: Dino dumps PDP for ADC ahead 2027 election

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.