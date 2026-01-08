Lagos court to judge 31-yr-old man for stealing car part

A 31-year-old man, Abubakar Saidu, has been remanded in prison custody after pleading guilty to stealing motor parts in Lagos.

Saidu was arraigned at the Ikorodu Magistrate Court where the magistrate, Adedeji Ogbe, found him guilty of the crime following his arraignment by the police.

The Police Prosecutor, Adegeshin Famuyiwa, mentioned that Saidu, who is facing a two-count charge of illegal entry and theft, stole a vehicle starter worth N40,000 on January 4, in Owode area of Ikorodu, thereby, contravening the laws of the state.

At the proceeding on Thursday, Famuyiwa said that the suspect, alongside other at large, jumped into the premises of one Ovins Company and commited the offence.

She added that individuals in the area held the accused and handed him over to the police, leading to his trial at the court.

The police official stated that the transgression violate the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ogbe, having listened to the guilty plea made by Saidu ordered his remand pending his next re-arraignment on January 15 for review of facts and sentencing.