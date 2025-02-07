Lagos court remands man for raping 9yrs old niece

A Magistrate court in Ebute Metta, Oyigbo, has remanded Baba Michael, for raping his 9-year-old niece

in the Alimosho Local Government Area, of Lagos state.

The man was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) for allegedly defiling the little girl at his residence in No. 4 Azeez Ademola, Anishere axis of Ayobo.

During his trial on Friday, the professional carpenter after hearing charges against him by the prosecuting counsel, pleaded not guilty to his crime.

This prompted the presiding judge, Magistrate O.M. Ajayi, to remand him at Kirikiri Correctional Facility pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) advice.

Ajayi also adjourned the case to the 19th of February 2025 for further hearing.

The defendant’s journey to prison began when he was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ayobo Police Station following the DVSA complaints.

According to the human rights agency in a statement, ” On the 31st of January 2025, the Agency received a distress call from popular comedienne and child rights advocate, Princess, regarding the alleged defilement of a 9-year-old girl by her uncle, a carpenter residing in Ayobo”

“Upon receiving the report, DSVA immediately escalated the case to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ayobo Police Station. That same night, the survivor was rescued and placed in a safe shelter through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD) and was referred for medical attention whilst the alleged perpetrator was arrested”

“The case was subsequently transferred to Gender Desk, for further investigation. On the 7th of February 2025, the case was heard at the Ebute Metta Magistrate Court, Oyingbo, before Magistrate O.M. Ajayi. The charges were read out in court, and the alleged perpetrator pleaded not guilty”

” DSVA remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that survivors receive the support and justice they deserve. We urge members of the public to report cases of domestic and sexual violence through our toll-free helpline 08000-333-333 or via our social media platforms. Signed, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) “.