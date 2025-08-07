Lagos court remands man for beating wife after childbirth

The Lagos resident who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife just four days after she gave birth has been remanded in a correctional centre.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was remanded after being arraigned by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) for allegedly beating the postpartum mother into a stupor in the presence of her mother and children.

As gathered, he allegedly assaulted the new mother until she lost consciousness and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate Mobolaji Tanimola of the Lagos State Magistrate Court, sitting in the Ogba area of the state.

He faced a two-count charge bordering on assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

During the trial, the prosecution told the court that the defendant’s actions contravened Sections 170 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

According to the DSVA Head of Public Affairs Unit, Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, the case has been adjourned to August 11, 2025, and the alleged perpetrator remains in custody as the legal process continues.

The agency also reiterated its zero tolerance for all forms of abuse and its unwavering commitment to ensuring that survivors of domestic and sexual violence receive justice, protection, and holistic support.

Residents were also urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abusive behavior in their communities.

The agency called on all Lagosians to speak up and take action when witnessing acts of violence or abuse.