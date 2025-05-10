Lagos court remands husband for beating wife

The Magistrates’ Court in Badagry has remanded an alleged offender, Sunday Omede, over accusations of beating his wife during an altercation which ensued between them at their residence.

43 year-old Omede was said to have committed the act against the victim, Janet, causing her severe body injuries and causing a breach of peace in the neighborhood.

During the defendant’s trial held at the Badagry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, police prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, mentioned that the suspect committed the offence on April 30 at about 12:30am and added that the litigant contravened the provisions in Section 170 and 245 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

Adeosun stated that the defendant is facing trial on a two-count charge bordering on assault and sexual abuse, which he pleaded not guilty to.

While adjourning the case till June 3, the presiding magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya remanded the litigant in prison pending the actualization of the bail terms.