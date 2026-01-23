Lagos court remands 33yr-old man for cultism, threat to life

A court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a 33-year-old man, Ibrahim Lasisi, for allegedly contravening the state’s law by indulging in cultism.

Lasisi was given the remand order by Magistrate Nurudeen Layeni during his arraignment at the Badagry Magistrates’ Court where the prosecutor, Edet Ekpo, mentioned that the defendant repeatedly harassed a female victim identified as Serifat Laisi threatened to kill her.

Ekpo claimed that the accused, of the Aiye Confraternity is on a three-count-charge bordering on alleged membership of an unlawful society, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace, following the accused act which was said to have happened on 13 December 2025 at building number 20, Jejelaiye Street, Ajangbadi.

The policeman, during the court sitting on Friday, stated that the suspect’s act is a violation of Sections 42, 56 and 168 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

Layeni, after adjourning the case, held that the case is subject to an advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions after which further action will be taken on the matter.