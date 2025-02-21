Lagos court remands 18 Chinese nationals over identity theft

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has remanded 18 Chinese nationals who were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of cybercrime, impersonation, and identity theft.

The suspects; Deng Wei Qiang, Fu Min, Qin Xiao Yong, Li Dong, Li De Wen, Luo Mao Yang, Zhao Xiao Hui, Du Ji Feng, Liu Hai Rong, Liu Ni Ni, Liu Gang, Sun Qi, Zhang Jian, Peng Fa Li, and Huo Wen Jie, appeared before Justice Daniel Osiagor following their arrest during a surprise operation tagged Eagle Flush Operation.

The foreign nationals appeared before the court on charges bordering on cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretenses, and fraudulently impersonating foreigners to gain financial advantages in the country..

One charge against Huang Bo and others reads: “That you Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, Genting International Co. Ltd and A. Dao (at large) sometime in December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court conspired with yourselves to commit an offence to wit: cause to be accessed, computer systems for the purpose of destabilising and destroying the economic and social structure of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) and punishable under Section 18 (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.”

After the charges were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty to the allegations levied against them by the anti-graft agency, a development that prompted the Prosecution counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa to request new trial dates and the remand of the defendants in a correctional center.

After their plea, Justice Osiagor adjourned the case until May 5, 2025, for trial and ordered the defendants to be remanded pending further proceedings.