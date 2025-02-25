Lagos court remands 16 Chinese nationals over theft

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has remanded 16 Chinese nationals arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of cyber-terrorism, internet fraud, and identity theft.

The suspects, including Hu Hui, Liao Ri Xing, Li Qiang, and Hu Xi Heng, were brought before Justice Daniel Osiagor following their arrest during a sting operation dubbed Eagle Flush Operation in Lagos by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate.

The foreign nationals faced separate charges related to cybercrimes, possession of documents with false pretenses, advance fee fraud, and impersonation aimed at destabilizing Nigeria’s economy and social structure.

One of the charges against Li Qiang reads: “That you, Li Qiang (a.k.a Yang Huan Huan) and Genting International Co. Ltd sometime in December, 2024 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court cause to be accessed, computer system used for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.”

Another charge against Hu Xi Heng read, “That you, Hu Xi Heng and Genting International Co. Ltd sometime in December, 2024 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court cause to be accessed, computer system used for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.”

After the charges were read, all 16 defendants pleaded not guilty, prompting prosecution counsel Nnaemeka Omewa to request trial dates and their remand in a correctional facility.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the case to June 23, 2025, for trial and ordered the suspects remanded pending further proceedings.