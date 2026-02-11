33.2 C
Lagos
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Metro News

Lagos court jails two Chinese businessmen 46yrs over $2.5m fraud

0
3

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced two Chinese: Huang Haoyu and An Hongxu, to 46 years’ imprisonment each for cyber terrorism and internet fraud.

The convicts, alongside one Friday Audu were among a syndicate of 792 fraudsters arrested for cryptocurrency, investment and romance fraud on December 19, 2024 in Lagos in a surprise operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” by EFCC operatives.

Investigations revealed that Friday allegedly incorporated Genting International Co. Ltd. on the directive of Huang Haoyu to facilitate the fraudulent scheme.

 

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
Lagos Govt allocates 180 stalls to Alaba market traders’

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.