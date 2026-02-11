Lagos court jails two Chinese businessmen 46yrs over $2.5m fraud

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced two Chinese: Huang Haoyu and An Hongxu, to 46 years’ imprisonment each for cyber terrorism and internet fraud.

The convicts, alongside one Friday Audu were among a syndicate of 792 fraudsters arrested for cryptocurrency, investment and romance fraud on December 19, 2024 in Lagos in a surprise operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” by EFCC operatives.

Investigations revealed that Friday allegedly incorporated Genting International Co. Ltd. on the directive of Huang Haoyu to facilitate the fraudulent scheme.

MORE DETAILS SOON