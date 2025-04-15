Lagos court dismisses Falana’s defamation suit against Verydarkman

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has struck out the defamation suit filed against social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, and his son, Folarin, also called Falz.

The Falana’s had dragged the defendant before the court, claiming ₦500 million each as damages over a video he posted on his social media platforms alleging that they collected ₦10 million from Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, to pervert the cause of justice.

During a re-arraignment of Verdarkman on Tuesday, the Presiding Judge, Matthias Idowu, held that the substantive suit from the claimants, was before another court, stating that the defendant was on trial at the High Court needlessly.

In absence of the litigants at the court, counsel to the respondent, Niyi Alagbe, stated that there was an earlier application submitted for a stay of proceedings which was confirmed by counsel to the Falana’s, Omotayo Olatunbosun.

Olatunbosun, however, urged the court to proceed with the case. Nevertheless, Justice Dawodu mentioned that the application was not in the case file submitted at the court, and thus insistence on going ahead with the suit would be an academic exercise since the substantial suit is before another judge.

”Consequently, this suit is hereby struck out”, the judge said.