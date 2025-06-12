Lagos court convicts four residents for illegal waste disposal

Four Lagos residents have been convicted by a Magistrate Court in Bolade, Oshodi, for disposing of waste in unauthorized locations, an action that contravenes the state’s environmental and sanitation laws.

The convicts, 22-year-old Simeon Akpata, 28-year-old Oluwamotemi Otunba, and two others, were remanded in a correctional facility after being found guilty of the offence.

During their trial on Thursday, the four individuals pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them by the Lagos State Government.

Following their guilty plea, the case was adjourned to July 4, 2025, for presentation of facts and sentencing.

The court also ordered that all the convicted individuals remain in custody at the correctional facility until sentencing.

Akpata and Otunba’s journey to prison began when they were caught dumping refuse along Ebute-Ipakodo Road, while the other two were arrested along the Ikorodu–Itowolo highway.

Their arrests were triggered by concerned Lagosians who confronted them and alerted enforcement agents, providing video evidence recorded by eyewitnesses.

Reacting to the development, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, urged community leaders, residents, and environmental volunteers to remain vigilant and to continue collaborating with the state in reporting such infractions.

Wahab also reiterated the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal waste dumping, warning that offenders will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.