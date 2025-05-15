Lagos court convicts 10 Thai sailors for drug trafficking

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted 10 Thai sailors for trafficking 32.9 kilograms of cocaine from Brazil into Nigeria through the Apapa Seaport of the state.

The convicted Thailand national include, Krilerk Tanakhan; Boonlert Hansoongnern; Jakkarin Booncharoen; Thammarong Put-tlek; Worrapat Paopinta; Marut Kantaprom; Werapat Somboonying; Urkit Amsri; Panudet Jaisuk and Amrat Thawom.

The foreign nationals alongside their vessel named MV Chayanee Naree and nine Nigerians suspects were arrested in 2021 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before being dragged to court.

First arraigned before the court on February 2022, all of them including the Nigerians suspects faced charges bordering on conspiracy and unlawful transportation of the illicit drug consignment from Brazil to Nigeria.

The Nigerian suspects are Samuel Messiah; Ishaya Maisamari; Ilesanmi Ayo Abbey; Osabeye Stephen; Gbenga Ogunfadeke; Kayode Buletiri; Rilwan Omotosho Liasu; Saidi Sule Alani and Jamiu Adewale Yusuf.

The Thai nationals and the Nigerians were subsequently charged to court over the illegal acts which NDLEA prosecutors argued contravened sections 11(a), 11 (b), and 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under the same Act.

According to a statement issued by the prosecuting agency the convicted sailors had initially made a no-case submission which was dismissed following submissions by the prosecution that a prima facie case had been established against the vessel and its crew members.

As a result, the delivering judge, Daniel Osiagor, ordered the convicted Thai sailors and others to open their defence on the charges against them.

Following the court ruling, the convicts opted for a plea bargain agreement with the NDLEA and as a result, Osiagor delivered his ruling at the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday.

Among other penalties, the judge convicted the Vessel MV Chayanee Naree for unlawful transportation of 32.9kg of cocaine into Nigeria and

ordered to pay a fine of $4 million or its Naira equivalent.

The 2nd – 11th defendants were convicted under section 25 of the NDLEA Act for permitting the use of the vessel for the unlawful transportation of 32.9kg of cocaine, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants were ordered to pay N100,000.00 each as punishment for the offence and in addition restitution in the sum of $50,000 USD each or its equivalent in Naira to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The 5th – 11th defendants are to pay N100,000.00 each and restitution in the sum of $30,000.00, bringing the total amount payable to Four Million Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand US Dollars ($4,360,000.00).

Justice Osiagor thereafter adjourned the trial of the nine Nigerian suspects to June 25.

While the prosecution was led by the Agency’s Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, DCGN Theresa Asuquo, supported by A. Adebayo and Paul Awogbuyi, the defence team was led by the trio of Messrs Babajide Koku, Femi Atoyebi and Tunde Adejuyigbe, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

In his reaction, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) said the court ruling was a strong message to the international drug cartel and their local collaborators that Nigeria will never be a safe hub for illicit drug trafficking.

Marwa commended the NDLEA prosecution team and officers of the Apapa Strategic Command involved in the arrest, seizure and investigation of the shipment for their diligence and resilience in following the case to a logical conclusion.

He further charged them not to relent in pursuing the other part of the case still pending.