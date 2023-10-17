Lagos Court convicts 10 environmental offenders

No fewer than 10 environmental offenders have been slammed with different fines after they were convicted for environmental offences by a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Oshodi.

Those convicted by the court includes Aminu Kanjau, Sunday Jesuseye, Mrs. Ojo, Ohamara Chidinma, Tawa Yusuf, Ojebunmi Mohammed, Abdulahi Mohammed Lawal, Segun Alaoye, Chinecherem Nkwako, and Gafar Ajose.

As gathered, they were picked up at various locations within the last 24 hours by Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) enforcement team, indulging in reckless waste dumping.

They were convicted and fined by Magistrate Daniel Njokwu on Tuesday for various sums after they pleaded guilty to the offences leveled against them before the court.

The charge sheet reads,”In the special offences (Mobile) court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magistrate District, holden at Oshodi, that you the above-named persons on the 16th October, 2023, at about 9pm -7am along Surulere, Ikeja, Lagos Island in the Magisterial District did improperly disposed refuse and hereby committed an offence punishable under item 1 first schedule of the Environmental Management Protection Laws of Lagos State 2017″.

Addressing newsmen after their conviction, the Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the era of people treating the environment with disdain was over, as the Authority would go hard on individuals and entities that flouted environmental laws of the state.

He said, “I want to assure Lagosians that LAWMA is totally committed to establishing proper waste management culture across the metropolis. The Authority will not condone acts of indiscriminate waste dumping, capable of putting the health of residents at risk, and eroding efforts made for a sustainable environment.”

Gbadegesin disclosed that the enforcement team of LAWMA has been strategically positioned to work round the metropolis, apprehending those who would want to hide under the cover of darkness, to dump waste at unauthorised locations, adding that the agency was also collaborating with sister agencies like the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), in its determined enforcement drive.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to making the cityscape sustainably clean, urging residents to support the Authority’s efforts, by shunning indiscriminate waste disposal, patronising assigned PSP operators, and paying their waste bills promptly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

