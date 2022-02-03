Lagos councilor beats APC chairman over rice bags

An All Progressive Congress, (APC) chairman, Ishola Ali, has expressed his grievances over his unwarranted assault by a Lagos political leader, the Councilor for Surulere Ward F, Ajibola Ajala, for questioning the distribution method of palliatives allocated to the ward particularly 100 bags of rice.

Ali, said that a disagreement had ensued between them during the ward’s meeting where he had requested to make an observation regarding some of the activities of the councilor which he was displeased with.

He noted that he hardly received shares of the allocated palliatives because of the unfair means of distributing the items among members, adding that he had noticed it for while but wanted to air out.

Speaking to The Guild Correspondent on Thursday, he said the incident happened Yesterday evening was spurred by the fact that he demanded answers to the unfair sharing of palliatives.

“I’ve observed that the palliatives distributed to the wards were not fairly distributed among members of the house. I only wanted to point that out because I have noticed it for a long while and it had become a continuous act.” he said.

As part of his claims, he said 100 bags of rice was allocated to the ward by the Speaker of the House, whose name was not identified, noting that he didn’t get a share of it either.

However, according to him, some members of the council brought it to his notice that 20 out of the 100 allocated bags of rice were missing which led to the rationalization in distributing the leftover.

Ali said that he only ended with a comment that people should endeavor to always show fairness in all their doings before the Councilor confronted him, saying “Who are you referring to?” which further led to the assault.

He further disclosed that the Councillor is yet to apologize to him over his actions, adding that what the political leader did demeaned his position as a responsible leader which he ought to be.

Meanwhile, efforts made by The Guild Correspondent to reach the councillor was abortive as his phone was switched off.

