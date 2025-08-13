Lagos councillor’s death denied us a grassroots mobilizer – APC

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) jas described the death of the newly elected Councillor representing Ward C1 in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Oluwakemi Rufai, as a huge loss to the party as it moves get governance closer to the people.

APC added that Rufai’s death, which came two weeks after taking the oath of office as a lawmaker for the council, is a tragic blow to grassroots democracy in Lagos State.

The APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that the young councillor’s untimely passing has denied the party and the state a passionate mobilizer and an emerging voice for inclusive governance

“She was not just a councillor. She was a committed grassroots mobilizer whose presence we already felt deeply, despite her short time in office.

“Oluwakemi Rufai embodied the ideals of the APC—service, loyalty, gender inclusion, and people-focused leadership. Her death is not only a loss to Ibeju-Lekki, but to the entire Lagos APC family.”

Rufai, the only female councillor in the Ibeju-Lekki Legislative Council, had been widely regarded as a rising star within the party and a role model for young women aspiring to enter politics.

Her victory in the last local government elections had been celebrated as a significant step forward for women’s political representation in Lagos.

Community members and political associates have continued to pour in tributes, recalling her energy, empathy, and clear vision for grassroots development. Many described her as a “leader in the making” whose passion for uplifting local communities set her apart.

“She was fearless and tireless,” said a senior party official in Ibeju-Lekki. “Even before her swearing-in, she was already engaging communities, visiting schools, speaking to women groups, and planning youth empowerment projects. She was ready to work. This is a cruel loss.”

The APC extended its heartfelt condolences to her family, constituents, and colleagues in the council, vowing to uphold the values she championed. “We are heartbroken by this loss,” the party added. “Her legacy of courage, vision, and grassroots commitment will not be forgotten. The best way we can honour her memory is to continue her work.”