Lagos council withdraws appointments after Sanwo-Olu’s directives 

In compliance with the latest directive from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Kehinde Almaroof-Oloyede, has withdrawn all appointments made after assuming office.

Almaroof-Oloyede was said to have decided, in compliance with the governor’s directives, that no aide should be appointed yet by any of the council chairmen in Lagos State.

The council boss’s decision was made public through a statement made available to The Guild on Friday by the council’s media unit.

The council stressed that the appointment reversal reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to the state government’s agenda.

According to the statement, this indicates the council’s continuous alignment with the administrative guidelines and leadership direction of the state for the overall good of the council and its people.

“However, it is important to note that the appointment of the Chief of Staff remains unaffected by this reversal. The Chairman appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders and residents”.

While the Chief of Staff, Leke Banjoko’s appointment was not affected, others, including Special Assistant on Legal Matters, Joseph Asine; Special Assistant on Security Matters, SP Hassan Ogunleye (retd), and Personal Assistant on Political Matters, Azeez Olubiyo.