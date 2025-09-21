Lagos council vice chairman dies 2months after assuming office

The Vice Chairman of Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Oluremi Ajose, has been reported dead, barely two months after assuming office to co-pilot affairs of the council in Lagos State.

Oluremi, who is the daughter of the Alapa of Apa Egun-Awori Kingdom, Oba Oyekan Ajose, was said to have passed on after a brief illness in the council.

Sources on Sunday disclosed that the remains of the council boss has been deposited at the morgue pending when burial rites would have been concluded.

MORE DETAILS SOON