Lagos council sells ram N75,000 to Muslims ahead Eid

To assist Muslims in Lagos State celebrate eid-il-Adha in ease, the leadership of Odi-Olowo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has sold rams to residents at subsidized rate of N75,000.

The council disclosed that the subsided rate, in it’s 8th edition, is rooted in a desire to support the celebrants in fulfilling their religious obligations during the season alongside demonstrating tangible benefits of democratic governance.

The initiative which witnessed over 1,000 healthy rams were sold out was also aimed at easing finacial burden on Muslim faithfuls so as to enjoy governments support for the festivities.

During the event held at the council Secretariat in Ilupeju, the council chairman, Razaq Ajala, said that the livestock sold for N75,000 as against over N200,000 at open markets is in line with dictates of the Holy Quran.

Ajala countered reports of the event being politisized, saying, “All that is required is a voter’s card to confirm residency within tne LCDA and a radio ot television license to demonstrate civic responsibility.

“Despite a large crowd assembling from as early as 6am. The process was orderly and well-coordinated without any political sentiments.

“Buyers were admitted in batches 15-20 people into the council premises where they went for initial identity screening. Once cleared, they received numbers cards and were directed to a second queue where payments were made. With their receipts and screening cards, they proceed to the Ram Collection Point to receive their livestock.

The recipients lauded the provisions of the council management and wished all celebrants a happy celebration.