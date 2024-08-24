Lagos council poll: Time for sensible thinking

As the Lagos local government elections approach, it’s crucial that we, the electorate, take a step back and reflect on the political landscape that has governed our communities for far too long. For years, we have witnessed a pattern: politicians sweep into our neighborhoods during campaign season, promising the world, only to disappear once they have secured our votes. They don’t return until the next election cycle, leaving our wards and local communities to languish in neglect.

These politicians often have a different reality than the one they impose on us. Many of them hide their wives and families abroad, far from the challenges and struggles we face daily. They live in comfort, shielded from the consequences of their actions, while they use us to further their selfish interests. This must stop. Enough is enough.

We have to be smart in how we engage with these politicians. Let’s take a lesson from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has set a precedent that others should follow. During his campaigns, he didn’t hide behind others; his senator, Remi Tinubu, and his son led the campaign efforts. This is the kind of leadership we should demand from every politician who seeks our votes.

Before any selfish politician calls you to support their campaign, ask yourself: where are their wives and children? Why aren’t they the ones leading the charge? If a politician is unwilling to put their own family on the front lines of their campaign, why should we put our trust in them?

This election season, let’s borrow sense. Let’s refuse to be tools in the hands of those who only see us as stepping stones to power. Let’s hold our leaders accountable and demand that they lead by example, starting with their own families. The days of blind loyalty to unworthy politicians must come to an end.

The power is in our hands, and this time, let’s use it wisely.