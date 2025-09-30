Lagos council manager dies after brief illness

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in mourning following the death of the Council Manager of Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Adebimpe Akintola, who passed away after a brief illness.

Akintola’s death comes barely two months after the party lost a female councillor, bringing the number of similar losses in the last two months to five.

Her passing was announced by the state party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, who described it as “another sad incident,” noting that it occurred while the state was still reeling from the recent deaths of other female local government officials.

“Mrs. Adebimpe Akintola was a committed administrator, a diligent public servant, and a dependable support in grassroots governance, whose contributions to the development of her council area will be sorely missed. Her passing is not only a great loss to her family and the Coker Aguda LCDA but also to the Lagos State local government system at large.”

Oladejo on behalf of APC extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the people of Coker Aguda LCDA, the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, and her colleagues in the local government system.