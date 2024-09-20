Lagos Council lifts over 7,000 pupils with school needs

To cushion the impact of economic challenges on Lagosians, the Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has distributed school needs to over 7000 pupils across the 14 primary schools within the council.

Part of the school needs that were distributed to each pupil include a school bag, uniform, three pairs of socks, and writing materials that cover the academic session.

The pupils received the school needs under the council chairman, Bayo Olasoju’s initiative tagged: Mega Back-To-School programme, which was designed to assist parents offset their expenses.

At the event yesterday inside the council, the First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, described the initiative as one that will encourage out-of-school children to leave the streets and return to the classroom.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Wife of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Funmi Omotoso, added that the initiative will improve their welfare and aid pupils’ concentration.

She said: “Over time, many children have faced challenges that have prevented them from attending school. These challenges range from financial constraints, and lack of resources to other social economic factors. This initiative by the chairman of Osolo LCDA shows the readiness to resolve and address these challenges head-on.

“To me, this mega back-to-school project is not just an ordinary program, It is a statement that will resonate throughout this council and beyond in Lagos state.

“Additionally, this mega back-to-school project comprises the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, especially his determination to ensure that every child has a chance to learn and to grow into a responsible and empowered adult”.

Earlier, the council boss, Olasoju, explained that the initiative aims to set a standard for educational support efforts in Lagos state and beyond.

“Today, each pupil in all the fourteen (14) primary schools subsisting in Isolo Local Council Development Area shall go home with a school Bag, Uniform, three pairs of socks, and writing materials that could last them the whole of this new academic session and eve the coming one.

“This undertaking of our administration is to primarily complement ever-dependable Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his mission to make life more abundant for the good people of Lagos state.

‘This programme is also our little way to help surmount the challenges faced by parents in meeting the obligations to their wards as a result of the economic reforms being embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu’s administration”.

“This is a policy we hope to sustain in the coming years to ensure that our teachers remain motivated and continue to strive for excellent service delivery for our pupils. In addition to these, we shall look into ways of reviving prize-giving day among our public primary schools in order to encourage competition and engender excellence.

“Today’s program underscores our unwavering commitment to giving our ‘future leaders’ a solid educational foundation and it is a thing of delight to have your dignifying presence here.

“We are not sitting on our oars neither are we unmindful of the fact that our policy must be all-encompassing. In addition to the over 34 roads that this administration has either completely constructed or rehabilitated, others that are on-going across the various wards include are Alagbeji Primary Healthcare centre, the network of roads in Ajao Estate, Baale Street; Ilasamaja, the re-branding of the council premises and construction of Administrative Block as you must have noticed among other developmental projects. All these are due for completion soonest as contractors are put on their toes every day that passes”.