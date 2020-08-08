Lagos council decontaminates junior schools ahead reopening 

As part of the strategy to flatten coronavirus curve in Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the council chairman, Kunle Sanyaolu, has approved decontamination of public schools ahead of reopening in Lagos State.

Sanyaolu said that the move to fumigate public schools in the council was reached to prevent community transmission of the virus among residents particularly the students who were considered vulnerable to the disease

The council chairman approval came hours before the State Government announced that Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) would be opened on Monday, August 10 for students in exit classes, JSS3.

Some of the schools decontaminated by the council were: Olorunfunmi Secondary School, Idimu, Oore Ofe Primary School, Egbe, Local Govt. Primary School, Egbe and Unity Primary School, Agodo-Egbe.

Others were Local Authority (LA) Primary School, Hostel, Egbe, Community Primary School, Idimu, LA Primary School, Idimu, and LGA Primary School, Isheri Olofin.

According to the chairman, this exercise is to compliment efforts of the Incident Commander in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, in his effort to ensure the state gains control over the virus.

“Schools are to enforce physical distancing where applicable and also provide facilities to reduce the spread of this deadly virus,” the chairman added.

Sanyaolu, meanwhile, urged residents to adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines, saying, I pray to the Lord Almighty to heal our land swiftly.