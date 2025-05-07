Lagos council chairman slumps during APC stakeholders’ meeting

The stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to address issues affecting the modalities for the Local Government primary ended abruptly after the Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Kolade Alabi, suddenly slumped.

Alabi, as gathered, slumped minutes after addressing the hundreds of aspirants and party members including the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hazmat, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, the Senator representing Lagos West district, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, the chairman of the highest decision making organ of the party, The Governor Advisory Council (GAC) chairman, Tajudeen Olusi, former deputy governor, Femi Pedro, and others.

The outgoing council chairman, who was sitting on the podium with other leaders on Wednesday during a strategic stakeholders meeting held at the party secretariat, Ikeja, was said to have been resuscitated by party members about two minutes after he had became unconscious.

Fortunately, he was subsequently revived and rushed away to the hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.

