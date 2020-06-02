Lagos council chairman passes on, colleagues in mourning mood

By NewsDesk,

The Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Augustine Adeoye Arogundade, is dead.

The Guild gathered that the Chairman died on Tuesday afternoon, with the cause of deaths yet to be ascertained.

Confirming his death, the Chairman, Lagos State Conference of Local Government and Local Council Development Area Chairmen, Conference 57, Omolola Essien, said the deceased, who is the Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA boss in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state died on Tuesday.

Essien, who described Arogundade as a gentleman and a great leader, said his departure has thrown the Conference 57 members into mourning mood, adding that the development was both shocking and surprising.

She noted that the support and contribution of late Arogundade towards the activities of Conference 57 will be sorely missed, noting that the council boss was effective in the discharge of duties to his LCDA, the association, and the state at large.

“We pray The Good Lord to forgive his shortcomings and grant him safe passage to paradise while we continue to pray for the family at this trying time,” she said.