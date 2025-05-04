Lagos council chairman injects N50M on informal sector

Determined to assist young entrepreneurs remain in business and possibly expand their businesses, the Ayobo Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni has injected N50.7 million into the informal sector within the last six weeks after assuming the leadership of the council.

The over 500 petty traders and young entrepreneurs were handed N100,000 each as a grant to aid commerce within the council.

Aside from the grant handed to the businessmen and women in the informal sector which was through a partnership with Zenith Bank, the council chairman also empowered 10 Community Development Associations (CDAs) with N250,000 each.

While using the grant to foster grassroots development, the council chairman’s move underscores his vision to revitalize the council without burdening its people.

This initiative is part of a whirlwind six-week tenure since his April 4, 2025, swearing-in by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Oluwaloni, who is a dynamic accountant and administrator, is redefining governance in Ayobo Ipaja LCDA through his transformative leadership style.

Within the six weeks in office, the Chairman has started tackling long-standing challenges particularly capital projects, with strategic compassion.

Major projects include constructing Kuffo Road to boost the economy, resurfacing Amule and Legacy Roads for smoother travel, and equipping a legislative chamber to honor democratic processes.

Under his administration, the council’s healthcare has seen a leap forward with the first modern ambulance, replacing tricycles for emergency transport to LASUTH.

“Environmental efforts shine through “Operation Clean Up Ayobo Ipaja,” a weekly initiative with the Ministry of Environment and LAWMA, clearing roads and desilting drains to curb flooding.

Aside from that, Oluwaloni has built a modern toilet at Pako Market enhances public health and vibrancy as well as stop open defecation.

According to a statement released through the chairman’s office on Sunday, “Workers’ welfare, neglected for years, has been prioritized. Oluwaloni doubled non-pensionable staff allowances from N15,000 to N30,000 after 12 years, enriched civil servant packages, and revived a decade-dormant council grader.

“His reclamation of council land in Baruwa after 18 years highlights his resolve to address entrenched issues.

“A loyal All Progressives Congress (APC) member since the days of the Alliance for Democracy, Oluwaloni contested the chairmanship in 2011, 2017, and 2021, earning the vice chairmanship in 2021 before stepping up as acting chairman on March 28, 2025, following the former chairman’s passing. His pledge to boost Internally Generated Revenue without taxing residents reflects his fiscal acumen and empathy.

“National stakeholders are taking note. In six weeks, Oluwaloni has turned stagnation into progress, despair into hope. As Ayobo Ipaja approaches its elections, his record positions him as the ideal leader to deliver prosperity and dignity.

“He’s not just a chairman; he’s a movement,” a local CDA leader remarked. With a full term, Oluwaloni’s vision could make Ayobo Ipaja a model for local governance in Nigeria”.