Lagos Council chairman educates parents on child care

As children across Lagos State mark the annual Children Day celebration, the chairman of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Kunle Sanyaolu, has educate parents on the need to care for their children and give proper upbringing, saying inculcating culture in them will help breed future leaders.

Sanyaolu added that they should spend more time with their children and wards in order to ensure a better society as well as give Nigeria a new set of leaders that would take the country to greater heights.

Speaking through a statement released by his Media aide, Oyejobi Olakunle, in commemoration of the day, the chairman, who has gotten the endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders ahead of the party’s chairmanship primaries, said that the celebration reminds not only leaders at all levels of the need to prioritise the welfare of every Nigerian child, but parents to spend more valuable time with their children.

According to the Council chairman, no nation can grow beyond the quality of its children who are potential leaders and experts in various fields of human endeavours”.

Sanyaolu further urged parents and guardians to bequeath quality education, moral and spiritual upbringing to their children and wards to make them useful citizens.

In his words, the council chairman stressed that education remains compulsory for children in order to attain that greater height the country wished to attain.

He also expressed dismay over the growing cases of abuses meted out to children by some unscrupulous parents, guardians, and caregivers, insisting that the government would not hesitate to prosecute erring individuals to serve as a deterrent to others.

He assured the residents of Egbe Idimu LCDA that his administration would continue to formulate and implement policies that would be favourable to children in the LCDA.

