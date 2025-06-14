Lagos council chairman dies @68 after prolong illness

The Chairman of Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Musibau Asafa, has been confirmed dead after a prolonged ailments that kept him away from office.

Asafa, who died at age 68, barely three months to his 69th birthday, was said to have been away from office for over one year, handling over the council’s affairs to the Vice Chairman, Abiodun Azeez.

As gathered, the prolong illness prevented Asafa from vying for a second term, which was reason the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the council directed the Vice Chairman to contest the party primary, issuing him an automatic ticket.

The chairman is the third council boss to have died after they were sworn in by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2021.

The two others were the council chairmen of Ayobo-Ipaja and Onigbongbo LCDA.

Ashafa’s death was confirmed by the chairman of Oriade LCDA, Ramotalai Akinlola-Hassan, through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the government and people of Oriade Local Council Development Area, I express our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Hon. Prince Musibau Ashafa, the Executive Chairman of Oto-Awori LCDA.

“Prince Ashafa was a humble, visionary, and devoted public servant. His leadership and service to the people of Oto-Awori LCDA reflected sincerity, faith, and a deep commitment to development. He will be dearly missed within and beyond his council.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings, accepts his good deeds, and grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“May Allah also comfort his family, loved ones, and the people of Oto-Awori with patience and strength during this difficult time”.