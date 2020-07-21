Lagos council boss shuts Amuwo-Odofin markets for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

As part of measures to ensure strict adherence to laid down conditions for reopening of businesses across Lagos State, the Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Dr. Valentine Buraimoh, has put no fewer than three markets under lock for contravening coronavirus guidelines.

He explained that the need to ensure compliance compliant to the stipulated government’s terms and conditions for markets and business owners operating in the across state necessitated the action

The chairman noted that shutting down of the markets was part of measures to drive home the enviable vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration in ensuring that the state flattens coronavirus curve as fast as possible.

Buraimoh, through a statement by his Vice-Chairman, Olusegun Abubakar Idris, listed the affected noncompliant markets, under perpetual lock by the local government to include Agboju, Oyinlola, and Aroso markets.

The council boss regretted that despited the 3-days training on COVID -19 safety protocols organized for market leaders in the local government, some markets were still going against the government’s directive.

He noted that the government would stop at nothing in taking tough decisions when it concerns public health in line with health experts and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) directives.

“The essence of shutting down the markets is to send forth a clear message that the administration of Engineer Dr. Valentine Oluwaseyi Buraimoh, will do everything in its capacity to stop the surge of the spread of COVID – 19 in our local government area.

“We have trained, sensitized, and appealed to them to do the needful by observing all safety protocols in the interests of our communities. But their recalcitrant attitudes necessitated the government’s action,” the statement read.

He, however, stressed that the markets would remain closed pending such times when operators clearly declare their intentions to be pragmatic in observing the safety protocols and also commit themselves to a written undertaking.