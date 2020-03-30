Lagos council boss sensitises residents on coronavirus ahead lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Ahead of the lockdown in Lagos State, the chairman of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Kunle Olowoopejo, has intensified coronavirus sensitization within the council, urging residents to adhere to preventive measures outlined by health officials.

Olowoopejo, who led other stakeholders in the council including National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) during the exercise, stormed Agodo Market, Kudaki Market, Bolorunpelu and Liasu road, to enlighten residents on the importance of proper hygiene.

The chairman stressed that the residents’ safety is paramount to the government, saying, using sanitizer will avail the government stress of flattening the curve of the pandemic.

According to him, always maintain personal hygiene, constant washing of their hands and imbibe the act of social distancing and follow all other government directives.