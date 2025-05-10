Lagos council boss rejects APC chairmanship primary results

The chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olufunke Hassan, has rejected result of the chairmanship primary released by the Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the result as a kangaroo process.

Hassan said that there was no primary held by the party rather the process was a selection of candidates for the forthcoming council poll in the state.

In a statement released after the exercise, the council boss, who assumed office following the demise of the former chairman, accused the Onigbongbo LCDA party chairperson, Iyabo Akerele, of being the brain behind the imposition in the APC members.

According to her, “A rumour has come to my notice of the imposition of one Moyosore Adebanjo as the APC Chairman Candidate for Onigbongbo LCDA.

“This candidacy has emerged through the kangaroo process of imposition, which negates the well know norms of electing a candidate of the party, which is either through consensus or party primary.

“The Hallmark of internal democracy in the political party is that every candidate must undergo approved primaries which negates the imposition of candidate.

“However, the charade that took place at APC party state Secretariat lagos, which was orchestrated by Onigbongbo LCDA party chairperson, Iyabo Akerele, and her cohorts, was mere smokescreen that can neither stand the test of morality nor judicial scrutiny. It is a dance of shame and an attempt at oppression that will not be allowed to stand. I reject the whole process in its entirety, justice shall and must prevail”,.