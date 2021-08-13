Lagos council boss promises staff improve welfare, others

The Chairman of Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), in Lagos State, Lasisi Akinsanya, has promised to improve the welfare of civil servants across the council.

Akinsanya, meanwhile, urged the workers to rededicate themselves to developments of the council as compensation for his commitment to their welfare.

The council chairman made the promises during his first meeting with the entire workforce on his administration’s plans for the council and the staff role in actualisation of it’s plan for Igando-Ikotun LCDA.

Akinsanya, a retired Civil Servant, appealed to staff to assist the council in boosting its revenue generation drive, saying this administration will take your welfare as priority if revenue increases and it is paid to the council purse.

“Let us work together, I want a peaceful working environment, I will ensure your welfare packages are settled monthly; best staffs both in junior and senior categories will be celebrated and rewarded monthly, we shall start a monthly prayer every first Monday of the month and birthday celebrants will be celebrated monthly among others.

“If you make me happy, I will equally make you happy in return, you know I am one of you, so, we are committed to delivering, I want you to please support this government because it is our government and we must not fail”, the chairman added.

Also, the Council-Manager, Babatunde Odeleye, congratulated the chairman on his victory at the last council poll in the state and urged staff to be committed, and channel their zeal towards the council’s growth.

Odeleye hinted that the staff’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise would be held on the last Thursday of every month, to ensure the Secretariat remains clean always.

Speaking on behalf of staff, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) for the council, Adeshina Arowosafe, promised Akinsanya that the staff would support and ensure the actualisation of his plans.

“Sir, I promise you that our staffs will surpass your expectations. I pray God to guide and grant you the enablement to achieve all you wish to provide for the staffs and the entire Igando-Ikotun citizenry”, he added.

