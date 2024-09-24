Lagos council boss promises completion of ongoing projects

The Chairman of Epe Local Government, Surah Animashaun, has highlighted her administration’s key infrastructural achievements over the last three years, promising to complete projects under construction as scheduled.

Animashaun noted that her administration has successfully executed significant projects across various sectors, including welfare, health, education, tourism, infrastructure, and human capital development.

Speaking at a press briefing on her administration scorecard, she emphasised, have brought notable improvements to the Epe community and further exposed the area to increased economic activities, better infrastructure, and enhanced social development.

By providing essential services and upgrading public facilities, our administration has laid the groundwork for future growth, making Epe more attractive for investment and tourism.

The council boss listed some of her achievements including the construction of a block of seven classrooms at Army Children’s School as well as the completion of renovation and rehabilitation of the Epe Customary Court.

“The Construction of Salaibu Lamidi Street, now equipped with solar-powered street lights, Complete renovation of the Legislative Chambers and Rehabilitation of the Local Government Area (LGA) Council Chamber as well as Construction of Ayetoro Market, featuring 100 multi-purpose shops and 175 keyclamp stalls are also some of our achievements”, the Chairman added.

Animashaun listed other projects at different levels of completion including the ongoing construction of Olalekan Kila Street and Animashaun Close, the ongoing construction of an ultra-modern multipurpose hall and the Ongoing construction of a wooden jetty at Ebute Araromi in Ladaba Village.

Others, according to her, include the ongoing construction of 10 units of doctors’ lodges on Olatunji Ojikutu Street, a 475-metre road stretch under construction on Adewale-Logun Street.

“Construction of box reinforced box culverts is also ongoing at Owolomoshe, Oludegun, Kajero Adan, Adisa Dina, Awe, Egbekunle, Shagari Estate, Peleyeju, S. Rahmon, Billy and Kadijatu Kareem streets, all in Epe Local Government”, she added.

Animashaun expressed her appreciation to the people of Epe for their trust in electing her as their Chairman, just as she reaffirmed her commitment to delivering greater developments in the local government area.