Lagos council boss distributes school materials to 2,000 children

The Chairman of Lagos Island Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has distributed learning materials to 2,000 children, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving education and easing the burden on parents.

The distribution included a coaster bus, six mini buses, mathematics sets, exercise books, and school bags, all designated to support 11 primary schools across Lagos Island.

The gesture is expected to ease mobility for students and staff, particularly for academic and extracurricular activities, while also strengthening the council’s commitment to improving access to quality education.

Speaking at the event held at Dr. Teslim Elias Model Primary School, Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, the Executive Chairman of Lagos Island LCDA, Taiwo Oyekan, explained that the initiative was designed to give back to students as they begin the first term of the new academic session.

He emphasized that while the buses and learning materials are valuable, the most important investment lies in the students’ future. He urged them to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to their education.

Highlighting his achievements in office, Oyekan noted that within his first three months as Chairman, the council had already recorded notable milestones.

These include the distribution of GCE forms to students, active participation in summer coaching programmes, and the ongoing renovation of several schools.

The LGA chairman on Wednesday, expressed confidence that these initiatives mark a strong and promising start to his administration.

“We’ve been supporting the grassroots since the very beginning. Even before officially resuming office, we were able to distribute GCE forms. My students participating in the summer coaching lessons have now completed their programme ahead of resumption.

“Today, we are distributing school materials and providing free school buses to ease their transportation. Altogether, 2,000 students are benefiting from the school materials and the free bus service,” the Chairman said.

Addressing the recent fire outbreak that posed serious challenges to residents of Lagos Island, Oyekan disclosed that plans are already underway to establish a dedicated fire station within the community.

He explained that the initiative aims to ensure a swift response to emergencies and safeguard lives and property in the area.

“Yesterday, we had the challenges of the fire incident in Lagos Island. That is why we are planning to have our own fire station very soon,” Oyekan added.

The Chairman also issued a stern warning to individuals using school premises as makeshift residences, citing Elegbata High School as a case in point.

He condemned the practice, emphasizing that school facilities are meant strictly for learning—not habitation.

Oyekan revealed that during an inspection at Elegbata, he discovered that over 500 people were sleeping within the school compound, a situation he described as unacceptable and detrimental to the learning environment.

“The fact that we have these schools doesn’t mean they should be turned into residences. At Elegbata, I found that over 500 people are sleeping in that school. That’s unacceptable,” he said.

The Vice Chairman of Lagos Island LCDA, Folami Issa, also addressed the gathering. He noted that one of the cardinal programmes of their political party is the provision of quality education for children.

He stressed that in this period of economic hardship, where the financial crunch continues to weigh heavily on families, the chairman has remained steadfast in his humanitarian efforts.

Issa added that even before assuming office, the Chairman had consistently extended support to the people of Lagos Island, demonstrating his commitment to their welfare and development.

“The opportunity to continue the good work on a larger scale is here, and we are happy that he has taken this programme to another level by introducing school buses to alleviate the transportation problems faced by our children.

“By virtue of the population of children in our local government, many of them were schooling outside our jurisdiction. And the Mayor, in his magnanimity, decided to provide transportation assistance to them,” Issa stated.